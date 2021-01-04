Scouting Michigan State Hoops: Spartans roster, rankings, stat comparison
After a two point loss to No. 10 Iowa on Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball is hoping to bounce back this week with a win against Michigan State on Tuesday night.
Below is a look at the Spartans projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 31
KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 50
SAGARIN: No. 25 | No. 47
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-3/220
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 75 overall recruit in the 2020 class had 4pts, 3rebs, 5asts and 2blks in his first ever start last week.
|
6-5/200
|
Sr.
|
Langford is having a good year so far shooting 41% from the field, most recently scoring 15 versus Nebraska.
|
6-6/210
|
Jr.
|
The Spartans leading scorer this season averages 13.4ppg this year to go along with 5.2rpg and 4.1apg.
|
6-9/220
|
Jr.
|
Former Marquette transfer has been very good since sitting out last year, averages 12.3ppg and 7.9rpg.
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
The former four-star doesn't get a ton of touches, but makes the most of them shooting 64% from the field.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MICHIGAN STATE
|
Points/game
|
80.0 (69th)
|
79.0 (77th)
|
Field Goal %
|
49.0% (39th)
|
45.1% (147th)
|
3PT %
|
39.3% (27th)
|
34.9% (145th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+3.2 (126th)
|
+5.1 (84th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.53 (16th)
|
1.53 (17th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.8 (87th)
|
4.9 (295th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.4 (14th)
|
4.4 (59th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
71.6 (208th)
|
75.6 (275th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.3% (159th)
|
43.6% (213th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.8% (103rd)
|
35.6% (260th)
MICHIGAN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 7-3 (1-3) / Notable wins against No. 6 Duke, Notre Dame and Nebraska
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan State leading the series 10-0.
--------------------------------------------------------------
