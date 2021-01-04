 Scouting Michigan State Basketball: Spartans roster, rankings, stat comparison
basketball

Scouting Michigan State Hoops: Spartans roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
@RichieSRivals

After a two point loss to No. 10 Iowa on Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball is hoping to bounce back this week with a win against Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Below is a look at the Spartans projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 35 | No. 31

KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 50

SAGARIN: No. 25 | No. 47

PROJECTED MICHIGAN STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

AJ Hoggard

6-3/220

Fr.

The former No. 75 overall recruit in the 2020 class had 4pts, 3rebs, 5asts and 2blks in his first ever start last week.

Joshua Langford

6-5/200

Sr.

Langford is having a good year so far shooting 41% from the field, most recently scoring 15 versus Nebraska.

Aaron Henry

6-6/210

Jr.

The Spartans leading scorer this season averages 13.4ppg this year to go along with 5.2rpg and 4.1apg.

Joey Hauser

6-9/220

Jr.

Former Marquette transfer has been very good since sitting out last year, averages 12.3ppg and 7.9rpg.

Thomas Kithier

6-8/230

Jr.

The former four-star doesn't get a ton of touches, but makes the most of them shooting 64% from the field.

Rutgers - Michigan State Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS MICHIGAN STATE

Points/game

80.0 (69th)

79.0 (77th)

Field Goal %

49.0% (39th)

45.1% (147th)

3PT %

39.3% (27th)

34.9% (145th)

Rebound Margin

+3.2 (126th)

+5.1 (84th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.53 (16th)

1.53 (17th)

Steals/game

7.8 (87th)

4.9 (295th)

Blocks/game

5.4 (14th)

4.4 (59th)

Opp. points/game

71.6 (208th)

75.6 (275th)

Opp. FG%

42.3% (159th)

43.6% (213th)

Opp. 3PT%

30.8% (103rd)

35.6% (260th)

MICHIGAN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 7-3 (1-3) / Notable wins against No. 6 Duke, Notre Dame and Nebraska

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan State leading the series 10-0.

{{ article.author_name }}