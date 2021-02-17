 Scouting Michigan Hoops: Wolverines roster, rankings, stat comparison
basketball

Scouting Michigan Hoops: Wolverines roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
@RichieSRivals
After going 1-1 last week with a loss versus Iowa and a win against Northwestern, Rutgers is going to face arguably their toughest opponent this season as they will take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

With that being said, TKR takes a look at the Wolverines projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN

ESPN BPI: No. 36 | No. 6

KENPOM: No. 26 | No. 3

SAGARIN: No. 28 | No. 3

NET RANKINGS: No. 30 | No. 3

PROJECTED MICHIGAN STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Mike Smith

5-11/175

Sr.

Smith has been pretty solid this year averaging 8.2ppg on 46.2% shooting. He's also scored in double digits in six games this year.

Eli Brooks

6-1/185

Sr.

Brooks has similar numbers to Smith, averages just over 8ppg and is dishing a career high in assists with 3.4 per game.

Franz Wagner

6-9/220

So

The younger brother of current NBA player Mo Wagner, Franz is having a big year so far averaging 12.1ppg and 6.7rpg.

Isaiah Livers

6-7/220

Sr.

The senior big man came back this season after declaring for the draft last year. He's coming off three 20+ point games in a row.

Hunter Dickinson

7-1/255

Jr.

The former No. 40 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Dickinson is having a great year so far. He averages just under 15ppg to go along with 7.7rpg.
Rutgers - Michigan Stat Comparison
STAT RUTGERS Michigan

Points/game

71.8 (170th)

78.9 (40th)

Field Goal %

46.1% (77th)

50.2% (12th)

3PT %

32.5% (237th)

37.9% (31st)

Rebound Margin

+0.6 (173rd)

+8.2 (16th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.30 (39th)

1.36 (25th)

Steals/game

8.2 (41st)

4.7 (325th)

Blocks/game

5.2 (13th)

5.3 (12th)

Opp. points/game

67.9 (110th)

64.9 (51st)

Opp. FG%

41.7% (100th)

37.5% (3rd)

Opp. 3PT%

32.8% (149th)

32.2% (115th)

MICHIGAN RECORD THIS SEASON: 14-1 (9-1) / Notable wins against No. 9 Wisconsin (twice), No. 16 Minnesota and Toledo

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 12-0.

