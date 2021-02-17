Scouting Michigan Hoops: Wolverines roster, rankings, stat comparison
After going 1-1 last week with a loss versus Iowa and a win against Northwestern, Rutgers is going to face arguably their toughest opponent this season as they will take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.
With that being said, TKR takes a look at the Wolverines projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MICHIGAN
ESPN BPI: No. 36 | No. 6
KENPOM: No. 26 | No. 3
SAGARIN: No. 28 | No. 3
NET RANKINGS: No. 30 | No. 3
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
5-11/175
|
Sr.
|
Smith has been pretty solid this year averaging 8.2ppg on 46.2% shooting. He's also scored in double digits in six games this year.
|
6-1/185
|
Sr.
|
Brooks has similar numbers to Smith, averages just over 8ppg and is dishing a career high in assists with 3.4 per game.
|
6-9/220
|
So
|
The younger brother of current NBA player Mo Wagner, Franz is having a big year so far averaging 12.1ppg and 6.7rpg.
|
6-7/220
|
Sr.
|
The senior big man came back this season after declaring for the draft last year. He's coming off three 20+ point games in a row.
|
7-1/255
|
Jr.
|
The former No. 40 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Dickinson is having a great year so far. He averages just under 15ppg to go along with 7.7rpg.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Michigan
|
Points/game
|
71.8 (170th)
|
78.9 (40th)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.1% (77th)
|
50.2% (12th)
|
3PT %
|
32.5% (237th)
|
37.9% (31st)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.6 (173rd)
|
+8.2 (16th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.30 (39th)
|
1.36 (25th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.2 (41st)
|
4.7 (325th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.2 (13th)
|
5.3 (12th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
67.9 (110th)
|
64.9 (51st)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.7% (100th)
|
37.5% (3rd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.8% (149th)
|
32.2% (115th)
MICHIGAN RECORD THIS SEASON: 14-1 (9-1) / Notable wins against No. 9 Wisconsin (twice), No. 16 Minnesota and Toledo
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 13th matchup between the two schools, with Michigan leading the series 12-0.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board