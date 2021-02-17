After going 1-1 last week with a loss versus Iowa and a win against Northwestern, Rutgers is going to face arguably their toughest opponent this season as they will take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines.

With that being said, TKR takes a look at the Wolverines projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

