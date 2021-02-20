 Scouting Maryland Basketball: Terps' roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-20 14:43:22 -0600') }}

Scouting Maryland Hoops: Terps roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II

The Rutgers men's basketball suffered what some might call a good loss on Thursday night, as they faced off against No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines ended up winning the game 71-64, but the Scarlet Knights put up a pretty good fight.

Next up Rutgers Hoops is scheduled to take on Maryland for a Sunday afternoon matchup, but before that matchup TKR decided to take a look at the projected starting lineup and see where the Terps are ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MARYLAND

ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 52

KENPOM: No. 25 | No. 32

SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 34

NET RANKINGS: No. 29 | No. 35

PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Eric Ayala

6-5/195

Jr.

Currently leads the team in scoring this year with 14.6 ppg on 45.6% from the field.

Darryl Morsell

6-5/200

Sr.

The do it all guard is doing just that for the Terps, averaging 8.3ppg, 3.8rpg and 2.7apg.

Aaron Wiggins

6-6/200

Jr.

In his past four games with the Terps, Wiggins has finished with 17+ points in each them, scoring 22 in each of the last two.

Hakim Hart

6-6/200

So.

Hart's role has stepped up quite a bit lately and he does a little bit of everything for the Terps. He averages 7.5ppg, 3.4rpg and 1.7apg.

Donta Scott

6-7/225

So.

Last time the two teams met, Scott scored 20pts to go along with 8rebs, 2asts and 1stl.
Rutgers - Maryland Stat Comparison
STAT RUTGERS MARYLAND

Points/game

71.5 (182nd)

69.7 (228th)

Field Goal %

45.8% (88th)

45.7% (90th)

3PT %

32.3% (255th)

35.4% (107th)

Rebound Margin

+0.0 (197th)

+0.6 (172nd)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.31 (34th)

1.21 (70th)

Steals/game

8.0 (46th)

4.9 (310th)

Blocks/game

5.3 (11th)

3.6 (117th)

Opp. points/game

68.1 (117th)

65.6 (63rd)

Opp. FG%

41.9% (112th)

41.3% (86th)

Opp. 3PT%

33.1% (162nd)

34.4% (230th)

MARYLAND RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-10 (7-9) / Wins against No.6 Wisconsin, No.12 Illinois and No.24 Purdue.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Maryland leading the series 10-4. Rutgers defeated the Terps back on December 14th, winning the game by a score of 74-60.

--------------------------------------------------------------

