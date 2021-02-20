Scouting Maryland Hoops: Terps roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II
The Rutgers men's basketball suffered what some might call a good loss on Thursday night, as they faced off against No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines ended up winning the game 71-64, but the Scarlet Knights put up a pretty good fight.
Next up Rutgers Hoops is scheduled to take on Maryland for a Sunday afternoon matchup, but before that matchup TKR decided to take a look at the projected starting lineup and see where the Terps are ranked in key metrics and statistics.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MARYLAND
ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 52
KENPOM: No. 25 | No. 32
SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 34
NET RANKINGS: No. 29 | No. 35
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-5/195
|
Jr.
|
Currently leads the team in scoring this year with 14.6 ppg on 45.6% from the field.
|
6-5/200
|
Sr.
|
The do it all guard is doing just that for the Terps, averaging 8.3ppg, 3.8rpg and 2.7apg.
|
6-6/200
|
Jr.
|
In his past four games with the Terps, Wiggins has finished with 17+ points in each them, scoring 22 in each of the last two.
|
6-6/200
|
So.
|
Hart's role has stepped up quite a bit lately and he does a little bit of everything for the Terps. He averages 7.5ppg, 3.4rpg and 1.7apg.
|
6-7/225
|
So.
|
Last time the two teams met, Scott scored 20pts to go along with 8rebs, 2asts and 1stl.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MARYLAND
|
Points/game
|
71.5 (182nd)
|
69.7 (228th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.8% (88th)
|
45.7% (90th)
|
3PT %
|
32.3% (255th)
|
35.4% (107th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.0 (197th)
|
+0.6 (172nd)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.31 (34th)
|
1.21 (70th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.0 (46th)
|
4.9 (310th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.3 (11th)
|
3.6 (117th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.1 (117th)
|
65.6 (63rd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.9% (112th)
|
41.3% (86th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
33.1% (162nd)
|
34.4% (230th)
MARYLAND RECORD THIS SEASON: 13-10 (7-9) / Wins against No.6 Wisconsin, No.12 Illinois and No.24 Purdue.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 15th matchup between the two schools, with Maryland leading the series 10-4. Rutgers defeated the Terps back on December 14th, winning the game by a score of 74-60.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board