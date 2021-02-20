The Rutgers men's basketball suffered what some might call a good loss on Thursday night, as they faced off against No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines ended up winning the game 71-64, but the Scarlet Knights put up a pretty good fight.

Next up Rutgers Hoops is scheduled to take on Maryland for a Sunday afternoon matchup, but before that matchup TKR decided to take a look at the projected starting lineup and see where the Terps are ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE