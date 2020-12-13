 Scouting Maryland Basketball: Terps' roster, rankings, stat comparison
Scouting Maryland Basketball: Terps' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
The Rutgers men's basketball is 4-0 to start the season with four double digit wins and Monday they hope to continue that wining streak as they open up Big Ten Conference against the Maryland Terrapins.

Below is a look at the Terps projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MARYLAND

ESPN BPI: No. 40 | No. 55

KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 36

SAGARIN: No. 35 | No. 19

2019-20 NET: No. 30 | No. 18

PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Eric Ayala

6-5/195

Jr.

Currently leads the team in scoring this year with 13.4 ppg on 58.5% from the field.

Darryl Morsell

6-5/200

Sr.

The do it all guard recently had 4pts, 6rebs, 2asts, 2stls and 1blk versus Clemson.

Aaron Wiggins

6-6/200

Jr.

Scored in double digits three times this season and averages 9.8ppg this year.

Donta Scott

6-7/225

So.

Averaging a near triple-double this season with 11.6ppg and 7.0rpg.

Jarius Hamilton

6-8/234

Jr.

The former four-star Boston College transfer recently scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds versus St. Peter’s.
Rutgers - Maryland Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS MARYLAND

Points/game

82.8 (58th)

77.4 (174th)

Field Goal %

52.9% (22nd)

52.9% (21st)

3PT %

32.3% (193rd)

40.8% (25th)

Rebound Margin

+12.6 (T-22nd)

+8.4 (51st)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.38 (58th)

1.22 (89th)

Steals/game

9.0 (T-45th)

5.4 (231st)

Blocks/game

5.5 (24th)

4.6 (T-66th)

Opp. points/game

65.8 (102nd)

60.8 (49th)

Opp. FG%

37.9% (54th)

58.4% (147th)

Opp. 3PT%

30.0% (114th)

30.1% (118th)

MARYLAND RECORD THIS SEASON: 4-1 / Wins against Mount St. Mary's, Navy, Old Dominion and St. Peter's.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Maryland leading the series 10-3. However Rutgers holds the most recent victory in the series as the Scarlet Knights beat the Terps to end the close out the home schedule last season with a 78-67 victory.

