Scouting Maryland Basketball: Terps' roster, rankings, stat comparison
The Rutgers men's basketball is 4-0 to start the season with four double digit wins and Monday they hope to continue that wining streak as they open up Big Ten Conference against the Maryland Terrapins.
Below is a look at the Terps projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MARYLAND
ESPN BPI: No. 40 | No. 55
KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 36
SAGARIN: No. 35 | No. 19
2019-20 NET: No. 30 | No. 18
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-5/195
|
Jr.
|
Currently leads the team in scoring this year with 13.4 ppg on 58.5% from the field.
|
6-5/200
|
Sr.
|
The do it all guard recently had 4pts, 6rebs, 2asts, 2stls and 1blk versus Clemson.
|
6-6/200
|
Jr.
|
Scored in double digits three times this season and averages 9.8ppg this year.
|
6-7/225
|
So.
|
Averaging a near triple-double this season with 11.6ppg and 7.0rpg.
|
6-8/234
|
Jr.
|
The former four-star Boston College transfer recently scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds versus St. Peter’s.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MARYLAND
|
Points/game
|
82.8 (58th)
|
77.4 (174th)
|
Field Goal %
|
52.9% (22nd)
|
52.9% (21st)
|
3PT %
|
32.3% (193rd)
|
40.8% (25th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+12.6 (T-22nd)
|
+8.4 (51st)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.38 (58th)
|
1.22 (89th)
|
Steals/game
|
9.0 (T-45th)
|
5.4 (231st)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.5 (24th)
|
4.6 (T-66th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
65.8 (102nd)
|
60.8 (49th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
37.9% (54th)
|
58.4% (147th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.0% (114th)
|
30.1% (118th)
MARYLAND RECORD THIS SEASON: 4-1 / Wins against Mount St. Mary's, Navy, Old Dominion and St. Peter's.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 14th matchup between the two schools, with Maryland leading the series 10-3. However Rutgers holds the most recent victory in the series as the Scarlet Knights beat the Terps to end the close out the home schedule last season with a 78-67 victory.
--------------------------------------------------------------
