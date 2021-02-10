Scouting Iowa Hoops Part II: Hawkeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is looking to win their fifth Big Ten Conference game in a row this week as they are set to take on one of the conference's best as they are set to face the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes for the second time this season.
Below is a look at the Hawkeyes projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | IOWA
ESPN BPI: No. 37 | No. 3
KENPOM: No. 24 | No. 5
SAGARIN: No. 26 | No. 6
NET RANKINGS: No. 25 | No. 9
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/175
|
Sr.
|
Only played in 10 games last season due to injury, but has bounced back recently scoring 24pts vs. Northwestern.
|
6-5/2005
|
Jr.
|
Plays multiple positions and led the NCAA last year in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6; 124 assists, 27 turnovers).
|
6-6/212
|
Jr.
|
Coming off arguably his top game of the season, Wieskamp had 18pts and 8rebs vs. Indiana recently.
|
6-8/215
|
Fr.
|
The former No. 43 overall recruit in the class of 2020 has been solid this year, shooting 53.4% from the field.
|
6-11/265
|
Sr.
|
Arguably the top big man in the country comes into this game averaging a near double-double (25.5ppg / 8.4rpg).
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Iowa
|
Points/game
|
72.6 (153rd)
|
87.8 (3rd)
|
Field Goal %
|
46.5% (63rd)
|
47.7% (8th)
|
3PT %
|
34.2% (155th)
|
38.5% (22nd)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+0.6 (169th)
|
+2.6 (115th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.31 (35th)
|
2.04 (1st)
|
Steals/game
|
8.4 (33rd)
|
5.8 (238th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.1 (15th)
|
4.4 (46th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.3 (126th)
|
74.7 (277th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.1% (124th)
|
42.0% (116th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.9% (110th)
|
35.6% (266th)
IOWA RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-2 (2-1) / Notable wins against No. 16 North Carolina, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 19 Northwestern.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Iowa leading the series 8-2.The Hawkeyes won the most recent game, defeating the Scarlet Knights 77-75 back in early January.
--------------------------------------------------------------
