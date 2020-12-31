 Scouting Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 15:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Basketball got back in the win column earlier this week with a solid victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. Now the Scarlet Knights will face their toughest test of the season thus far as they are set to take on No. 10 ranked Iowa inside the RAC on Saturday afternoon.

Below is a look at the Hawkeyes projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | IOWA

ESPN BPI: No. 33 | No. 3

KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 4

SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 3

PROJECTED IOWA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Jordan Bohannon

6-1/175

Sr.

Only played in 10 games last season due to injury, but has bounced back recently scoring 24pts vs. Northwestern.

CJ Fredrick

6-3/195

So.

Deadly three point shooter, broke the Iowa freshman record for three point percentage last season (46.1%).

Connor McCaffery

6-5/2005

Jr.

Plays multiple positions and led the NCAA last year in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6; 124 assists, 27 turnovers).

Joe Wieskamp

6-6/212

Jr.

One of the Hawkeyes main scorers, averaging 15.2ppg on 48.1% from the field.

Luka Garza

6-11/265

Sr.

Arguably the top big man in the country comes into this game averaging a near double-double (27.7ppg / 9/6rpg).
Rutgers - Iowa Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS Iowa

Points/game

80.6 (65th)

94.3 (3rd)

Field Goal %

49.8% (33rd)

68.1% (8th)

3PT %

39.3% (32nd)

37.2% (69th)

Rebound Margin

+3.6 (T-118th)

+3.7 (116th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.49 (23rd)

2.29 (1st)

Steals/game

7.4 (106th)

5.2 (279th)

Blocks/game

5.1 (21st)

2.8 (215th)

Opp. points/game

70.9 (189th)

73.9 (247th)

Opp. FG%

41.9% (163rd)

41.4% (141st)

Opp. 3PT%

30.0% (92nd)

35.3% (254th)

IOWA RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-2 (2-1) / Notable wins against No. 16 North Carolina, No. 19 Northwestern and Purdue.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th matchup between the two schools, with Iowa leading the series 7-2.The Hawkeyes won the most recent game, defeating the Scarlet Knights 85-80 back in late January 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}