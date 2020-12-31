Scouting Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball got back in the win column earlier this week with a solid victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. Now the Scarlet Knights will face their toughest test of the season thus far as they are set to take on No. 10 ranked Iowa inside the RAC on Saturday afternoon.
Below is a look at the Hawkeyes projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | IOWA
ESPN BPI: No. 33 | No. 3
KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 4
SAGARIN: No. 23 | No. 3
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/175
|
Sr.
|
Only played in 10 games last season due to injury, but has bounced back recently scoring 24pts vs. Northwestern.
|
6-3/195
|
So.
|
Deadly three point shooter, broke the Iowa freshman record for three point percentage last season (46.1%).
|
6-5/2005
|
Jr.
|
Plays multiple positions and led the NCAA last year in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.6; 124 assists, 27 turnovers).
|
6-6/212
|
Jr.
|
One of the Hawkeyes main scorers, averaging 15.2ppg on 48.1% from the field.
|
6-11/265
|
Sr.
|
Arguably the top big man in the country comes into this game averaging a near double-double (27.7ppg / 9/6rpg).
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Iowa
|
Points/game
|
80.6 (65th)
|
94.3 (3rd)
|
Field Goal %
|
49.8% (33rd)
|
68.1% (8th)
|
3PT %
|
39.3% (32nd)
|
37.2% (69th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+3.6 (T-118th)
|
+3.7 (116th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.49 (23rd)
|
2.29 (1st)
|
Steals/game
|
7.4 (106th)
|
5.2 (279th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.1 (21st)
|
2.8 (215th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
70.9 (189th)
|
73.9 (247th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.9% (163rd)
|
41.4% (141st)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.0% (92nd)
|
35.3% (254th)
IOWA RECORD THIS SEASON: 8-2 (2-1) / Notable wins against No. 16 North Carolina, No. 19 Northwestern and Purdue.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 10th matchup between the two schools, with Iowa leading the series 7-2.The Hawkeyes won the most recent game, defeating the Scarlet Knights 85-80 back in late January 2020.
