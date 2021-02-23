Scouting Indiana Hoops: Hoosiers roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II
Rutgers Basketball's up and down season continued this past week as the Scarlet Knights suffered back to back losses versus Michigan and Maryland. This week they will look to bounce back starting with their final home game of the 2020-21 season versus Indiana.
Below is a look at the Hoosiers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | INDIANA
ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 35
KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 33
SAGARIN: No. 24 | No. 31
NET RANKINGS: No. 31 | No. 52
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/187
|
Jr.
|
The former four-star continues to play pretty solid for the Hoosiers, last time the two teams met he finished 7pts, 5rebs and 1stl.
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Durham has been up and down this season, hitting double digits 10 times this season.
|
6-4, 195
|
So.
|
The former No. 140 overall prospect in the class of 2019, Franklin has done a little bit of everything averaging 12.2ppg, 4.4rpg and 2.2apg.
|
6-8/225
|
Jr.
|
Thompson has been the backbone of the Hoosiers defense, he recently had 15pts, 6rebs and 7stls vs. MSU last week.
|
6-9/245
|
So.
|
Jackson-Davis finished as the team's leading scorer in 16 games this season and averages 20.2ppg and 9.4rpg.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Indiana
|
Points/game
|
70.9 (192nd)
|
72.5 (149th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.4% (104th)
|
44.8% (138th)
|
3PT %
|
33.8% (266th)
|
34.6 (137th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
0.0 (196th)
|
-0.2 (202nd)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.27 (47th)
|
1.18 (76th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.9 (48th)
|
5.7 (252nd)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.1 (12th)
|
4.0 (63rd)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.0 (116th)
|
69.7 (166th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.1% (123rd)
|
42.2% (132nd)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.1% (151st)
|
33.8% (194th)
INDIANA RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-10 (7-8) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 8 Iowa, Providence and Stanford.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Indiana leading the series 7-4. However Rutgers holds the most recent victory, beating Indiana 74-70 back on January 24th.
--------------------------------------------------------------
