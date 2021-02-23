 Scouting Indiana Basketball: Hoosiers roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 13:37:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Indiana Hoops: Hoosiers roster, rankings, stat comparison Part II

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Basketball's up and down season continued this past week as the Scarlet Knights suffered back to back losses versus Michigan and Maryland. This week they will look to bounce back starting with their final home game of the 2020-21 season versus Indiana.

Below is a look at the Hoosiers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | INDIANA

ESPN BPI: No. 38 | No. 35

KENPOM: No. 28 | No. 33

SAGARIN: No. 24 | No. 31

NET RANKINGS: No. 31 | No. 52

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Rob Phinisee

6-1/187

Jr.

The former four-star continues to play pretty solid for the Hoosiers, last time the two teams met he finished 7pts, 5rebs and 1stl.

Al Durham

6-4/185

Jr.

Durham has been up and down this season, hitting double digits 10 times this season.

Armann Franklin

6-4, 195

So.

The former No. 140 overall prospect in the class of 2019, Franklin has done a little bit of everything averaging 12.2ppg, 4.4rpg and 2.2apg.

Race Thompson

6-8/225

Jr.

Thompson has been the backbone of the Hoosiers defense, he recently had 15pts, 6rebs and 7stls vs. MSU last week.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

6-9/245

So.

Jackson-Davis finished as the team's leading scorer in 16 games this season and averages 20.2ppg and 9.4rpg.
Rutgers - Indiana Stat Comparison
STAT RUTGERS Indiana

Points/game

70.9 (192nd)

72.5 (149th)

Field Goal %

45.4% (104th)

44.8% (138th)

3PT %

33.8% (266th)

34.6 (137th)

Rebound Margin

0.0 (196th)

-0.2 (202nd)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.27 (47th)

1.18 (76th)

Steals/game

7.9 (48th)

5.7 (252nd)

Blocks/game

5.1 (12th)

4.0 (63rd)

Opp. points/game

68.0 (116th)

69.7 (166th)

Opp. FG%

42.1% (123rd)

42.2% (132nd)

Opp. 3PT%

32.1% (151st)

33.8% (194th)

INDIANA RECORD THIS SEASON: 12-10 (7-8) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, No. 8 Iowa, Providence and Stanford.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, with Indiana leading the series 7-4. However Rutgers holds the most recent victory, beating Indiana 74-70 back on January 24th.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}