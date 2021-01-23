Scouting Indiana Basketball: Hoosiers roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball has now suffered five straight Bog Ten Conference losses and they will look to break that streak on Sunday as they are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Noon EST matchup out in Bloomington, Indiana.
Below is a look at the Indiana projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | INDIANA
ESPN BPI: No. 57 | No. 25
KENPOM: No. 46 | No. 23
SAGARIN: No. 51 | No. 23
NET RANKINGS: No. 59 | No. 42
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/187
|
Jr.
|
The junior guard recently finished with 18pts, 3asts, 2rebs and 2blks in the team's win over Iowa on Thursday.
|
6-4/185
|
Jr.
|
Durham has stepped it up big time recently, scoring in double digits in four of the team's last five games.
|
6-4, 195
|
So.
|
The former No. 140 overall prospect in the class of 2019, Franklin has upped his game going from 3ppg to 12ppg.
|
6-8/225
|
Jr.
|
Thompson has been the backbone of the Hoosiers defense this year averaging 1.4 blocks per game and 0.8 steals per game this season.
|
6-9/245
|
So.
|
The future NBA draft pick, Davis has been one of the best in the Big Ten this season averaging 20.6ppg and 8.8rpg.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Indiana
|
Points/game
|
73.4 (153rd)
|
73.1 (159th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.9% (97th)
|
46.1% (91st)
|
3PT %
|
35.3% (108th)
|
33.3 (183rd)
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.3 (211th)
|
-1.2 (232nd)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.44 (24th)
|
1.23 (68th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.1 (56th)
|
5.5 (267th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.8 (27th)
|
4.7 (28th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
71.2 (205th)
|
67.7 (114th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
43.2% (189th)
|
41.5% (106th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.8% (120th)
|
33.1% (183rd)
PENN STATE RECORD THIS SEASON: 9-6 (4-4) / Notable wins against No. 4 Iowa, Providence and Stanford.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Indiana leading the series 7-3. However Rutgers holds the most recent victory, beating Indiana 59-50 back in mid January 2020.
--------------------------------------------------------------
