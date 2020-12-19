Rutgers Basketball is off to a hot start this season, as they have won all five of their games this season by double digits. This upcoming Sunday, the Scarlet Knights will look to continue those winning ways as they welcome the No. 13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to the RAC in what is expected to be a very good game.

Below is a look at the Illini's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

