Scouting Illinois Basketball: Fighting Illini roster, rankings, stats
Rutgers Basketball is off to a hot start this season, as they have won all five of their games this season by double digits. This upcoming Sunday, the Scarlet Knights will look to continue those winning ways as they welcome the No. 13 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini to the RAC in what is expected to be a very good game.
Below is a look at the Illini's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | ILLINOIS
ESPN BPI: No. 36 | No. 11
KENPOM: No. 19 | No. 10
SAGARIN: No. 18 | No. 7
CBS NET Rankings: No. 30 | No. 39
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-2/175
|
Sr.
|
Former No. 95 overall player in 2017, is shooting 50% from the field and averages 8.6 points per game.
|
6-3/180
|
Fr.
|
The true freshman recently scored 14pts, 3rebs, 1ast and 1stl.
|
6-3/215
|
Sr.
|
The Illinois native doesn't average a ton of scoring (6.1ppg), but he shoots the ball very well. (FG: 60% / 3PT: 62.5%)
|
6-5/200
|
Jr.
|
Dosunmu could be very deadly at times, last season versus Rutgers, he finished with 18pts, 7rebs, 2asts, 2blks and a steal.
|
7-0/285
|
So.
|
One of the B1G's best players is coming off a win vs. Minnesota, where he scored 33pts and 13 rebounds.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|ILLINOIS
|
Points/game
|
81.0 (72nd)
|
88.3 (27th)
|
Field Goal %
|
52.0% (20th)
|
53.7% (11th)
|
3PT %
|
35.7% (106th)
|
43.2% (10th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
+12.6 (T-22nd)
|
+8.4 (51st)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.38 (58th)
|
1.22 (89th)
|
Steals/game
|
9.0 (T-45th)
|
5.4 (231st)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.5 (24th)
|
4.6 (T-66th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
64.6 (81st)
|
67.0 (123rd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
37.9% (54th)
|
38.6% (61st)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.0% (114th)
|
27.8% (67th)
ILLINOIS RECORD THIS SEASON: 5-2 / Wins against Duke, Minnesota and Ohio.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 11th matchup between the two schools, with Illinois leading the series 8-2. However Rutgers has the most recent victory in the series as they defeated the Fighting Illini by a score of 72-57 back in February 2020.
--------------------------------------------------------------
