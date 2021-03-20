 Scouting Houston Basketball: Cougars roster, rankings, stat comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-20 15:20:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Houston Hoops: Cougars roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After beating the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday, Rutgers Basketball is all set to take on the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars in round two of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

To learn more about the Cougars, TKR decided to take a look at Houston's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | HOUSTON

ESPN BPI: No. 43 | No. 3

KENPOM: No. 34 | No. 6

SAGARIN: No. 31| No. 6

NET RANKINGS: No. 38 | No. 5

PROJECTED CLEMSON STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Marcus Sasser

6-1/190

So.

Sasser has scored 14+ points in each of the last three contests.

Dejon Jarreau

6-5/185

Sr.

The former UMass guard was named All-AAC DPOY and averages 1.4 steals per game and also scores an average of 11ppg.

Quentin Grimes

6-5/205

Sr.

The former No. 8 recruit in 2018, originally enrolled at Kansas before transferring to UH. He recently won AAC Player of the Year.

Justin Gorham

6-7/225

Sr.

Started out at Towson before transferring to UH, Gorham was named the AAC's Most Improved Player for the 2020-21 season.

Reggie Chaney

6-8/225

Jr.

The former Arkansas product can effect the game in many ways and is a very good defensive big, who has a career high seven blocks vs. Providence in 2019.
Rutgers - Houston Stat Comparison
STAT RUTGERS Houston

Points/game

70.0 (210th)

77.6 (44th)

Field Goal %

45,1% (114th)

44.4% (157th)

3PT %

31.1% (297th)

36.1% (70th)

Rebound Margin

-1.2 (225th)

+0.3 (180th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.22 (59th)

1.04 (146th)

Steals/game

7.8 (53rd)

8.2 (34th)

Blocks/game

5.2 (9th)

4.7 (27th)

Opp. points/game

68.2 (112th)

57.9 (2nd)

Opp. FG%

42.0% (100th)

37.0% (1st)

Opp. 3PT%

32.1% (92nd)

27.5% (4th)

HOUSTON RECORD THIS SEASON: 23-3 (14-3) / Notable wins against No. 14 Texas Tech, Memphis (2x), and Wichita State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Houston leading the series 2-1, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory beating the Cougars 93-70 back in 2014.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}