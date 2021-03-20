After beating the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday, Rutgers Basketball is all set to take on the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars in round two of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

To learn more about the Cougars, TKR decided to take a look at Houston's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!