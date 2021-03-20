Scouting Houston Hoops: Cougars roster, rankings, stat comparison
After beating the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday, Rutgers Basketball is all set to take on the No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars in round two of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
To learn more about the Cougars, TKR decided to take a look at Houston's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | HOUSTON
ESPN BPI: No. 43 | No. 3
KENPOM: No. 34 | No. 6
SAGARIN: No. 31| No. 6
NET RANKINGS: No. 38 | No. 5
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-1/190
|
So.
|
Sasser has scored 14+ points in each of the last three contests.
|
6-5/185
|
Sr.
|
The former UMass guard was named All-AAC DPOY and averages 1.4 steals per game and also scores an average of 11ppg.
|
6-5/205
|
Sr.
|
The former No. 8 recruit in 2018, originally enrolled at Kansas before transferring to UH. He recently won AAC Player of the Year.
|
Justin Gorham
|
6-7/225
|
Sr.
|
Started out at Towson before transferring to UH, Gorham was named the AAC's Most Improved Player for the 2020-21 season.
|
6-8/225
|
Jr.
|
The former Arkansas product can effect the game in many ways and is a very good defensive big, who has a career high seven blocks vs. Providence in 2019.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Houston
|
Points/game
|
70.0 (210th)
|
77.6 (44th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45,1% (114th)
|
44.4% (157th)
|
3PT %
|
31.1% (297th)
|
36.1% (70th)
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.2 (225th)
|
+0.3 (180th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.22 (59th)
|
1.04 (146th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.8 (53rd)
|
8.2 (34th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.2 (9th)
|
4.7 (27th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.2 (112th)
|
57.9 (2nd)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.0% (100th)
|
37.0% (1st)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.1% (92nd)
|
27.5% (4th)
HOUSTON RECORD THIS SEASON: 23-3 (14-3) / Notable wins against No. 14 Texas Tech, Memphis (2x), and Wichita State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Houston leading the series 2-1, but Rutgers holds the most recent victory beating the Cougars 93-70 back in 2014.
--------------------------------------------------------------
