 Scouting Clemson Hoops: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-18 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Clemson Hoops: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

For the first time in 30 years, Rutgers Basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights earned a 10-seed in the tournament and will take on the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday at 9:20pm EST.

To learn more about the Tigers, TKR decided to take a look at Clemson's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | CLEMSON

ESPN BPI: No. 46 | No. 39

KENPOM: No. 33 | No. 42

SAGARIN: No. 30 | No. 35

NET RANKINGS: No. 38 | No. 41

PROJECTED CLEMSON STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Nick Honor

5-10/205

Jr.

The former Fordham transfer last faced Rutgers back in 2018-19 where he helped lead the Rams to a 78-70 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Alex Hemenway

6-3/185

So.

Despite some struggles this year, Hemenway has the potential to be a deep threat, as he shot 47% from three just a season ago.

Clyde Trapp

6-4/203

Sr.

Trapp has only scored in double digits five times this year, but he is shooting a solid 40% from the field.

Hunter Tyson

6-8/215

Jr.

Tyson can do a little bit of everything for the Tigers, he averages 7.4ppg, 4.3apg and shoots 41.7% from three.

Aamir Simms

6-8/245

Sr.

The former Rivals100 prospect is the leading scorer for the Tigers this season, averaging 13.3ppg on 54.3% from the field.

Rutgers - Clemson Stat Comparison
STAT RUTGERS Clemson

Points/game

70.0 (210th)

65.3 (312th)

Field Goal %

45,1% (114th)

42.8% (245th)

3PT %

31.1% (297th)

34.6% (133rd)

Rebound Margin

-1.2 (225th)

+0.3 (180th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.22 (59th)

1.04 (146th)

Steals/game

7.8 (53rd)

6.1 (220th)

Blocks/game

5.2 (9th)

2.9 (207th)

Opp. points/game

68.2 (112th)

62.0 (14th)

Opp. FG%

42.0% (100th)

41.9% (96th)

Opp. 3PT%

32.1% (92nd)

33.7% (178th)

CLEMSON RECORD THIS SEASON: 16-7 (10-6) / Notable wins against Alabama, No. 18 Florida State, No. 25 Louisville, Purdue and Maryland.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Clemson leading the series 2-1 and holding the most recent that came back in November of 2015.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}