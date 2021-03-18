For the first time in 30 years, Rutgers Basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights earned a 10-seed in the tournament and will take on the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday at 9:20pm EST.

To learn more about the Tigers, TKR decided to take a look at Clemson's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

