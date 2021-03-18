Scouting Clemson Hoops: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison
For the first time in 30 years, Rutgers Basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights earned a 10-seed in the tournament and will take on the 7-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round on Friday at 9:20pm EST.
To learn more about the Tigers, TKR decided to take a look at Clemson's projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | CLEMSON
ESPN BPI: No. 46 | No. 39
KENPOM: No. 33 | No. 42
SAGARIN: No. 30 | No. 35
NET RANKINGS: No. 38 | No. 41
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
5-10/205
|
Jr.
|
The former Fordham transfer last faced Rutgers back in 2018-19 where he helped lead the Rams to a 78-70 win over the Scarlet Knights.
|
6-3/185
|
So.
|
Despite some struggles this year, Hemenway has the potential to be a deep threat, as he shot 47% from three just a season ago.
|
6-4/203
|
Sr.
|
Trapp has only scored in double digits five times this year, but he is shooting a solid 40% from the field.
|
6-8/215
|
Jr.
|
Tyson can do a little bit of everything for the Tigers, he averages 7.4ppg, 4.3apg and shoots 41.7% from three.
|
6-8/245
|
Sr.
|
The former Rivals100 prospect is the leading scorer for the Tigers this season, averaging 13.3ppg on 54.3% from the field.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|Clemson
|
Points/game
|
70.0 (210th)
|
65.3 (312th)
|
Field Goal %
|
45,1% (114th)
|
42.8% (245th)
|
3PT %
|
31.1% (297th)
|
34.6% (133rd)
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.2 (225th)
|
+0.3 (180th)
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.22 (59th)
|
1.04 (146th)
|
Steals/game
|
7.8 (53rd)
|
6.1 (220th)
|
Blocks/game
|
5.2 (9th)
|
2.9 (207th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
68.2 (112th)
|
62.0 (14th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
42.0% (100th)
|
41.9% (96th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
32.1% (92nd)
|
33.7% (178th)
CLEMSON RECORD THIS SEASON: 16-7 (10-6) / Notable wins against Alabama, No. 18 Florida State, No. 25 Louisville, Purdue and Maryland.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Clemson leading the series 2-1 and holding the most recent that came back in November of 2015.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board