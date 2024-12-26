Score Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Kansas State Wildcats

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers our score predictions for Thursday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road this Thursday for one final time this season, as they take on Kansas State on Thursday afternoon in the 2024 Rate Bowl.

RICHIE O’LEARY -- Rutgers: 34 || Kansas State: 24

Despite Rutgers missing arguably their best player in Kyle Monangai for today's game, Kansas State is missing a lot more with RB1, WR2, WR4, RT1 CB1, and S1 all out for this one. On top of all that, Rutgers historically has always done well under Greg Schiano when given extra time to prepare for an opponent.

Of course Rutgers will likely look to establish the run game early on with the combination of Antwan Raymond and Jashon Benjamin, but don't be surprised to see them take some shots through the air in this one with K-State missing a lot in the secondary. On the flip side, I expect the Scarlet Knights defense to be flying around today despite not having a true defensive coordinator currently as this senior class wants to leave a lasting mark on their final game in the scarlet and white.

MIKE BROADBENT -- Rutgers: 31 || Kansas State: 24

Rutgers takes advantage of a depleted KSU secondary and Athan Kaliakmanis has his best game as a Scarlet Knight.

Avery Johnson provides several big plays for the Wildcats, but ultimately Rutgers makes more plays on the offensive side of the ball and blocked a FG on special teams.

CRAIG EPSTEIN -- Rutgers: 27 || Kansas State: 24

This should be an interesting matchup between two teams who had pretty similar seasons.

Both squads started hot as Kansas State began the year 6-0 before suffering its first loss to BYU. From there, the Wildcats lost three of their last four games and saw themselves go from CFP hopefuls to hoping they could raise the Rate Bowl trophy.

Rutgers’ journey to this game has been well-documented but, unlike Kansas State, the Scarlet Knights enter on an upswing after winning three of their last four, including a dominant 41-14 win over Michigan State to close the regular season.

Both teams will be without their star running backs as DJ Giddens and Kyle Monangai opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

As long as Rutgers contains quarterback Avery Johnson, I believe it will come away with the victory considering the amount of players the Wildcats are missing due to opt-outs/transfers. The Scarlet Knights have also shown they are capable of winning without Monangai so I would expect a big game out of Antwan Raymond.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL -- Rutgers: 36 || Kansas State: 31

Both teams will be without their respective star running backs, but this game projects to be a bit of a track meet thanks to the air attacks.

Athan Kaliakmanis and his receivers are playing their best football over the last four games and with a full month to prepare and get healthy, Kirk Ciarrocca and the offense should be raring to go for one last time this year.

The defense will be tested without some depth pieces and the coordinator with Joe Harasymiak off to UMass, so don’t be surprised if the Wildcats stack on points with budding QB talent Avery Johnson, along with Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson getting their auditions for next season.

Antwan Raymond runs for over 80 yards in his own audition for the running back room next season without Kyle Monangai, and the receiving duo of Ian Strong and Dymere Miller and their seasons on a high note with a touchdown each.

The defense likely has some lapses without its coordinator, but the offense wins the shootout and Rutgers takes the victory as each team finishes 8-5 on the year, with the Scarlet Knights closing the season 4-1 after an 0-4 October, while the Wildcats finish 1-4 after a 7-1 start.