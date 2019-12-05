PISCATAWAY, N.J. — On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers University’s new football coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media for the first time since taking over as head coach.

The number one thing that fans and media alike were most curious about was what type of offense he would run at Rutgers this time around.

In the past, Schiano had ran a pro-style at Rutgers, but this time around he refused to give any hints on what his offense might look like.

"So schemes, you know, you've got 11 guys," Schiano told the media at Wednesday's press conference. "We're not talking about rocket science here. You've got 11 guys. You've got to figure out where to put them and you have to give them a chance to be successful, and coaching football is that simple. It's not easy, but it's very simple.

"So we have to make sure that we have flexibility to fit the personnel we have. So to say we're pro-style or we're a spread team or we're an RPO team or we're 4-3 or we're a 3-4, it doesn't matter. The thing that matters, we'll do whatever it takes to win. What matters; that our players love each other and they are willing to put it on the line for each other and they are willing to play incredibly hard."