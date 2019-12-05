Schiano talks about what Rutgers offense might soon look like
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers University’s new football coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media for the first time since taking over as head coach.
The number one thing that fans and media alike were most curious about was what type of offense he would run at Rutgers this time around.
In the past, Schiano had ran a pro-style at Rutgers, but this time around he refused to give any hints on what his offense might look like.
"So schemes, you know, you've got 11 guys," Schiano told the media at Wednesday's press conference. "We're not talking about rocket science here. You've got 11 guys. You've got to figure out where to put them and you have to give them a chance to be successful, and coaching football is that simple. It's not easy, but it's very simple.
"So we have to make sure that we have flexibility to fit the personnel we have. So to say we're pro-style or we're a spread team or we're an RPO team or we're 4-3 or we're a 3-4, it doesn't matter. The thing that matters, we'll do whatever it takes to win. What matters; that our players love each other and they are willing to put it on the line for each other and they are willing to play incredibly hard."
One of the biggest flaws with former head coach Chris Ash was that his offense struggled to find any type of true identity, going back and forth between the pro-style and spread.
The new man in charge didn't say what type of offense he will run, but he did compare them to one of the best offenses in the sport.
"Well, like I just said, I don't think to call it a name -- because I don't want to do that," said Schiano. "You look at the team that won the most Super Bowls and is the best organization ever in pro sports, one week the Patriots will run the ball 50 times and throw it, you know, 14. Flip to next week, they throw it -- or run it 14 and throw it 50.
"We're going to do what it takes to win. Now offensively what I believe and how I've grown, I think you have to make teams defend you sideline-to-sideline. We want to make them defend 53 and a third and we also want to make them defend deep. So if that gives you a little insight, it's going to be people all over the place and make the defense make a decision -- because as a defensive coach, I hate when they do that to you, right."
On the bright side, coach Schiano recently received some good news in regard to the offense. As it was reported late Monday afternoon that quarterback Artur Sitkowski has pulled his name from the transfer portal and will return to Rutgers to play for Greg Schiano.
Stay tuned for more RFootball team and recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!