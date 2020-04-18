One of the star players for Rutgers in the 90's was defensive back Jay Bellamy, who starred for the Scarlet Knights from 1990-1993 and ,despite going undrafted in 1994, went on to play in the NFL for 14 seasons.

It's no surprise then that Chris Ash and his staff offered Bellamy's son, Class of 2022 defensive back Jayden Bellamy, last year when the 6-foot, 165-pounder was playing for Holmdel (NJ) St. John Vianney.

Since then, Ash and staff have been replaced by Greg Schiano and his new slate of assistants, and the younger Bellamy has moved on from SJV and is now at Bergen Catholic. One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the program's feelings about the player, as the new staff re-offered the rising Thursday.