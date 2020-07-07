TheKnightReport - Schiano gives opinion on a spring season, expresses parents' concerns

“It'd be much different,” Schiano said of a spring campaign. “I mean obviously the season will be different, but I think one thing we've learned in all this is that we're a highly adaptable group of people, and we would adapt. I don't just mean Rutgers football. I mean all of us. Look at what everyone in the state of New Jersey has been able to do - really everybody in our country. Whether it's good or bad we need to keep doing those three things. The big thing that I've learned is those three things (wearing a mask, washing hands, and keeping a social distance) as basic and simple as they sound, they're critical. Until we get a scientific solution those are the critical behavioral solutions we have to do.”

“One of the people that I'm very close to says we're building the airplane in midair. So, it takes a lot of work and a lot of people really working hard to try to do what's best with the knowledge that we have. I'm just trying to get through today you know. We got our tests done today. I'm waiting for the results on that. Meanwhile, trying to run a football program. It's a challenging time. God, so far everybody's safe and you know people that have lost loved ones, that's a real challenging time and my heart goes out to them.”

“As far as when to play the season, that starts getting outside of my expertise. I can't really comment on that because I don't know all the factors involved. What I've tried to tell our team is this, right now, we're told that we're going to have a season that opens that weekend of the fifth, and we're going to prepare for that day,” Schiano said on June 22, “And if that date changes then we'll pivot, and we will make another plan. And I think until there's some real substantive medical science that we come up with a vaccine or we come up with a treatment plan that really limits the death from this virus, I think we're all going to be trying to figure it out as we go.

While head coach Greg Schiano doesn’t have the answer -- we do know that Rutgers will have mainly online classes this fall -- he, the team, and the coaches expect to hold training camp in August and kick-off against Monmouth on Sept. 5 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

In his last report, two Rutgers players had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, other teams such as Clemson have reported over 30 cases. That begs the question on why even bother having the teams back on campus for workouts.

“If I wasn't comfortable I wouldn't be here. Forget having anybody's children here, I wouldn't be here,” Schiano said. “I've made it voluntary or optional for everybody, which is the rule number one, but it also needs to be expressed that they don't need to be here if they don't want to be here or they don't feel safe being here. There are some players that didn't return and felt they'd be better off staying where they were. And certainly that that is their prerogative and there will be a time, as we move forward that there is what they call a mandatory period. And, if you choose not to come then, then it's a different story. Your question as far as why are we doing this, I was listening to somebody, whether it's right or wrong.They said we're in the early stages. So, I don't know. Do you just put everything on permanent hold? Those are all questions that are above my knowledge, and I'm trying to get knowledge on this but much like you guys and I know some of you have been covering the virus so you probably have a better outlook on it than I do, you try to gather as much information as you can and that's what I've been trying to do. But even then it's hard to figure out what's right and what's wrong, what's real and what's not.

“I know there is a science to it but it's hard for an individual even with all the resources that I have listening to people, it's hard to really know what is 100% right. You just have to go on what you think is right today. And that's what I'm doing. And if there came a day where I didn't think it was right, I would say that as well.”

Schiano understands if parents don’t want to send their kids away from home to Rutgers due to COVID-19 and he understands their concerns as he has four kids including two, John and Matt, who are current members of the Amherst College football team.

“...Right now they're preparing as if they have a season. Now, they're doing it from home, they're not on campus,” Schiano said last month. “But, I've told them what they need to know. We've educated them on all the things that we're doing here and it's nothing that hasn't been publicly said all over the place - social distancing masks, wash your hands.

“I think (having a lot of conversations with parents is) really important, and especially being a parent of four. I know my interest level would be extremely high. I want to know what the details are. We actually had two very lengthy calls -- one with the guys who came on the 15th, and then we have another group of high school freshmen that are reporting today -- and they will be kept separate. They've been through the same procedure to tests, they will be kept separate and in different dorms quarantined until their second test clears, and then they'll be infused into the rest of the team. So I had a lengthy call with them on Friday night last. So, unfortunately I'm getting pretty good at those calls. But you know what, as a parent I want to know what's going on. And then the big thing is that this is a voluntary period right now, and I make it clear that no one is required to be here. That goes for staff as well. If they're not comfortable being here, certainly that's their option not to be here. We'll do it via remote. We're still using a lot of the remote mechanisms with the players as well so just got to keep moving forward step by step.”

