The 2020 season on the gridiron for Rutgers football had just ended three days earlier, but head coach Greg Schiano had already begun preparing for the road ahead that is 2021.

Rutgers went 3-6 this past fall, exceeding expectations and established its culture without spring practice and a normal training camp. Looking ahead, Rutgers is slated to start spring ball in late March with the Scarlet-White game a month later.

“First, God willing that we can have spring practice, but I don't think we have to do anything (different) because it's like a little more than bowl prep as you go through bowl prep, your bowl game, and then you go through spring practice. I've already put together a calendar that we're set to go on as long as we are allowed to do that,” Schiano said. “But if 2020 taught us one thing is that you have to be ready to pivot and you have to be able to move on a dime because who knows what's going to be the case. Forget two months from now, two weeks from now. We have a schedule but we're ready to adjust it.”

