Schiano already mapping out 2021, taking a look at next year's schedule
The 2020 season on the gridiron for Rutgers football had just ended three days earlier, but head coach Greg Schiano had already begun preparing for the road ahead that is 2021.
Rutgers went 3-6 this past fall, exceeding expectations and established its culture without spring practice and a normal training camp. Looking ahead, Rutgers is slated to start spring ball in late March with the Scarlet-White game a month later.
“First, God willing that we can have spring practice, but I don't think we have to do anything (different) because it's like a little more than bowl prep as you go through bowl prep, your bowl game, and then you go through spring practice. I've already put together a calendar that we're set to go on as long as we are allowed to do that,” Schiano said. “But if 2020 taught us one thing is that you have to be ready to pivot and you have to be able to move on a dime because who knows what's going to be the case. Forget two months from now, two weeks from now. We have a schedule but we're ready to adjust it.”
Rutgers had three schedules of games mapped out this year and the Big Ten finally settled on the third one which consisted of just conference contests. Originally, Rutgers was to play Monmouth and Syracuse at home and Temple on the road.
In 2021, Rutgers is slated to Temple and Delaware at home and Syracuse in New York, though all of that could change.
“Right now, scheduling is something I need to get with, with Pat (Hobbs) and Kevin McConnell and work through everything. I’m not sure what’s going to happen, so we will wait for the Big Ten first and then we will deal with that,” Schiano said. “There are contracts involved and it’s not like I have a say in any of that. Those things were done a long time ago. Whoever it is, I just want to know who and when so we can start our preparation when we get back, because the entire offseason you are planning all that stuff.”
Rutgers football 2021 schedule (for now)
Sept. 4: home Temple
Sept. 11: at Syracuse
Sept. 18: home Delaware
BYE
Sept. 25: Michigan
Oct. 9: home Maryland
Oct. 16: at Indiana
Oct. 23: home Ohio State
Oct. 30: at Illinois
Nov. 6: home Wisconsin
Nov. 13: at Northwestern
Nov. 20: home vs. Michigan State
Nov. 27: at Penn State
