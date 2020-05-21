When you take a gander at Adam Scheier’s bio page on the official Rutgers football website, there’s a section with brief personal information including his hometown, alma mater, and the names of his wife and four kids.

The section, however, doesn’t list his 10 other family members -- his pets.

The Scheier household currently is home to seven cats, two dogs, two parrots, and a pig. Scheier said they’ve had upwards to 19 pets at one time including a hedgehog. His wife, Erica, is a veterinarian.

“The Scheier pet saga is legendary in various schools I've been at,” Scheier said.

“My wife's veterinarian. So, any animal that gets dropped off at her vet hospital ends up finding our way to our house. She feels that her mission in life is to get all these pets a good home and then there's also the impulse purchases. She doesn't buy a lot of clothes or a lot of jewelry or handbags, she buys animals. We've got a pig, we've got seven cats, two dogs, two parrots. We've had more exotic pets in the past. We've topped out at 19 pets at one point. I think we're down to 10.”

The neat thing about all of the pets is that they are all named after players he’s coached in the past.

“The unique thing about the pets in the Scheier household is once my kids got of age to be involved in the naming of the pets, they started to connect and develop relationships with the players on the teams I've coached, the Bronx. N.Y. native said. “All the pets in our household are named after players I've coached. Our oldest dog right now is a 16-year old Japanese chin who was named after Kaloma Cardwell, who was our starting safety at Lehigh University back in 2004.”

It’s only a matter of time of who the first Scarlet Knight will be and what kind of animal he’ll be. Whoever it is, he’ll be regarded in high honor forever in the Scheier family.

“My old comment to all the guys that I've coached is, you can reach all-conference status, you can reach all American status, but the highest honor you can reach is get a pet named after you,” Scheier said.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.