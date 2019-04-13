With that being said, here are a few standouts from the game. More to come...

1) QB Artur Sitkowski: The Scarlet Knights’ starter in 11 of 12 games a year ago, Sitkowski looked to have turned a corner. Albeit he played twos, he lit them up, starting 9-of-10 with a touchdown. He finished 18-for-24 with a score and an interception. On the pick, he threw it right to SAM linebacker Deion Jennings. It looked like he didn’t see him. It was a much better showing for Sitkowski this time around than compared to any game really last year or even last spring. He didn’t make bad decisions other than the interception.



2) S Christian Izien: Izien made a nice play on a floating pass from Johnny Langan and grabbed an interception, but the play would be called back for defensive pass interference on the cornerback (touchy foul). Nonetheless, Izien, who has impressed all spring,

3) RB Charles Snorweah: As always, take (some) strong spring game performances with a grain of salt, but Snorweah continued and capped a productive camp with eight carries for 117 yards. He had a long burst for a 75-yard score where he escaped a pile and raced to the house on the left.

4) WR Mo Jabbie: The South Brunswick High alum and nephew of NFL receiver Mo Sanu was banged up last year and was used mostly as an outside blocker in 2017. Saturday, Jabbie was a frequent target from the quarterbacks, namely Sitkowski, and led the way with six catches for a total of 65 yards.

5) LB Deion Jennings: Jennings raised some eyebrows with a six-tackle, interception day. Although he ran with the twos today, he made some noise today heading into summer and fall camp.