Scarlet Knights staff making team effort for 2022 ATH Xavier Townsend
This Rutgers regime loves its versatility on the offensive side of the football and a few of the recruits being targeted in the 2022 class fit their philosophy.Scarlet Knights have been players for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news