Rutgers knew it wasn’t going to win against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State by playing straight up offense, defense, and special teams with normal plays.

So the Scarlet Knights implemented some trickery on special teams and on offense to make it a game and make the Buckeyes sweat a little bit.

In the 49-27 loss, Rutgers (1-2) outscored Ohio State (3-0) in the second half 24-14, and it all started with a Noah Vedral pass to left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal for a 4-yard score.

“Yeah it was the first time I've ever scored. This is what we did all week,” O’Neal said. “We knew what to do. We executed it perfectly. My guys blocked for me and I was able to score.”

Once he crossed the line, O’Neal put his right hand in the air and celebrated.

“There was excitement,” O’Neal told TKR. “But we had to chop the moment and focus on the next play.”

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!