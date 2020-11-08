Scarlet Knights showcase some trickery against the Buckeyes
Rutgers knew it wasn’t going to win against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State by playing straight up offense, defense, and special teams with normal plays.
So the Scarlet Knights implemented some trickery on special teams and on offense to make it a game and make the Buckeyes sweat a little bit.
In the 49-27 loss, Rutgers (1-2) outscored Ohio State (3-0) in the second half 24-14, and it all started with a Noah Vedral pass to left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal for a 4-yard score.
“Yeah it was the first time I've ever scored. This is what we did all week,” O’Neal said. “We knew what to do. We executed it perfectly. My guys blocked for me and I was able to score.”
Once he crossed the line, O’Neal put his right hand in the air and celebrated.
“There was excitement,” O’Neal told TKR. “But we had to chop the moment and focus on the next play.”
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
#Rutgers Football with more trickery as QB @Noah11_V hits left tackle @RaiqwonONeal for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/Wnj90KieAr— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 8, 2020
The touchdown was set up by running back Isiah Pacheco’s 66-yard run down the left side line that began with a fake snap over the head of Vedral and with receiver Aron Cruickshank going in motion the other direction to the right.
“We feel confidence from just the fight,” Vedral said. “I’m proud of my guys for not letting down. They showed a lot of grit and ability to chop.”
The direct snap to #Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco and he takes for 66 yards down the sideline! pic.twitter.com/oj75lxYLha— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 8, 2020
Twice on special teams, Rutgers exploited Ohio State’s tendency of loading up on one side by catching the ball and throwing the ball backwards across the field to gain yardage. The first time the Scarlet Knights did it was on the opening kickoff when Cruickshank caught the kick and tossed to the left to Bo Melton who returned it to the Rutgers 36-yard line.
“There’s certain things that you look at that maybe you’ll have an opportunity, but the reality is those are tough things,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “(Ohio State) is very athletic and it looks like it’s going to go the distance, and we only make it to the 36.”
In the third quarter, this time Melton scored on the same play on a punt. Avery Young caught the ball and then threw it to Melton who weaved around some blocks and took it 58 yards to the house.
“Avery Young made a great throw. My guys blocked for me and that’s all I needed,” Melton said. “They did their job and I made people miss.”
“On the punt, we were fortunate that it was a good punt,” added Schiano. “The punter kicked a great punt which you need to run that play. It gave us time to get a few steps and throw it back. We practiced it all week and we executed it. Good for our guys.”
More trickery as #Rutgers Football throws a lateral on a punt return and @getbusy__bo takes it all the way back for the Scarlet Knights score!#Rutgers down 42-21 with 12:46 left in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/dKbQubLbf4— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 8, 2020
Rutgers also saw three quarterbacks see action as Vedral, Johnny Langan, and Artur Sitkowski all saw snaps. Even Pacheco had a run out of the Wildcat and the Scarlet Knights copied the Philadelphia Eagles and ran the “Philly Special” that ultimately fell incomplete.
“Every single one of our guys is going to prepare like they're the starter,” Vedral said. “It’s a good, healthy mentality that our room has.”
The Scarlet Knights also mixed up a few onside kicks from Justin Davidovicz, and there’s more to come.
“We’ll dream something up,” Schiano said. “Every week is a one game season.”
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.
Little bit of trickery from #Rutgers in the opening kickoff against #OhioState. pic.twitter.com/lyAgygh7PQ— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 8, 2020
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board