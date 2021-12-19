With a majority of the staff’s class of 2022 work over and done with, a pair of 2023 tight end offers were dished out on Thursday, one going to Northern Guilford (NC) product Vance Bolyard.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder now holds three offers, the other two coming from Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Bolyard spoke with The Knight Report about the offer and his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano. It consisted of a couple surprises and a few things for him to think about after he hung up the phone.

“I was expecting him to be super intense, but he was not only easy to talk to, he cares about Rutgers,” he told TKR. “He told me how last year they only offered 101 players while most Big Ten schools offer around 300-400. One of their main things is honesty, so when they give an offer, they really want you and talk to you a lot. It’s pretty cool.”