Scarlet Knights send offer to 2023 Florida OL Roderick Kearney

Rutgers dipped into the Sunshine State once again late last month with a 2023 offer – this one being extended to Orange Park (FL) offensive lineman Roderick Kearney.

Kearney ranks as a 5.7, three-star prospect on Rivals and holds 30 offers across every Power Five conference.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder spoke to the site about his phone call with head coach Greg Schiano, which taught him not only a lot about Schiano, but Rutgers as a whole and what the staff is trying to establish.