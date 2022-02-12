Scarlet Knights send offer to 2023 Florida OL Roderick Kearney
Rutgers dipped into the Sunshine State once again late last month with a 2023 offer – this one being extended to Orange Park (FL) offensive lineman Roderick Kearney.
Kearney ranks as a 5.7, three-star prospect on Rivals and holds 30 offers across every Power Five conference.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder spoke to the site about his phone call with head coach Greg Schiano, which taught him not only a lot about Schiano, but Rutgers as a whole and what the staff is trying to establish.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news