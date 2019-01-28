Scarlet Knights offer Cocoa High School underclassmen trio
Rutgers kept their roots consistent in the South and extended scholarships to members of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 class at Cocoa High School (FL).We can officially add the 2022 and 2023 classes to t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news