Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Scarlet Knights offer Cocoa High School underclassmen trio

H2vkskp5ayazhffsqjah
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Rutgers kept their roots consistent in the South and extended scholarships to members of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 class at Cocoa High School (FL).We can officially add the 2022 and 2023 classes to t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}