Scarlet Knights offer 2021 Imhotep Charter defensive back duo
Rutgers extended offers to 2021 Imhotep Charter (PA) defensive backs Saint McLeod and Javon McIntyre during their visit to Piscataway on Apr. 7.McLeod sits at 6-foot, 190 pounds, earning most of hi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news