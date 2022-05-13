 Rutgers Football making mark on 2023 Florida DB Kylen Webb following offer
Scarlet Knights making mark on 2023 Florida DB Webb following offer

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
Rutgers’ board at the defensive back position continues to take new shape post Fran Brown as another offer was extended earlier this month to 2023 Sumner (FL) prospect Kylan Webb.

The Scarlet Knights are the latest offer for the Tampa native, who now has 19 in total.

The conversation with head coach Greg Schiano was not only the first he had with him, but it marked another first in his recruitment.

“It was a great talk,” he told The Knight Report. “It was my first time being offered like that from a school such as Rutgers since it’s the head coach on the phone.”

