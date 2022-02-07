 Rutgers Football makes Top 10 for 2023 Pennsylvania TE Markus Dixon
Scarlet Knights make Top 10 for 2023 Pennsylvania TE Markus Dixon

Rutgers cracked the Top 10 for one of its top tight end targets in the 2023 class on Sunday in Archbishop Wood (PA) standout Markus Dixon.

The Scarlet Knights along with Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are onto the next stage of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder’s recruitment.

“I thought it would be a great time to dissect these 10 schools,” Dixon told The Knight Report. “They all have great communication with me and a great education.”

