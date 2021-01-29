Rutgers Football is the latest to offer 2022 Florida LB DeMario Tolan
If you haven’t learned by now, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano loves recruiting the Sunshine State.Of late, Jacksonville and Tampa have been the big cities the Scarlet Knights have targeted, but no...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news