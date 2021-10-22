The race is heating up for Pennsauken (NJ) 2023 defensive back Kahlil Ali.

The Rivals 5.7, three-star prospect sits with 15 offers with a few schools in particular showing the most interest. There are a quartet of programs currently doing so.

“Boston College, Penn State and West Virginia have been reaching out along with Rutgers,” he told The Knight Report. “It’s mainly those four. With Rutgers, it’s Coach [Greg] Schiano and Coach [Fran] Brown. I really enjoy and love the process right now though.”

