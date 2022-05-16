 Rutgers Football joins the race for 2023 South Carolina DL Ayobami Tifase
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-16 08:49:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Scarlet Knights join race for 2023 South Carolina DL Tifase

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
Rutgers dished out a Myrtle Beach offer this month to 2023 Collegiate Academy (SC) defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has seen a huge wave of offers come in recently with Florida State, Louisville and Miami making up a few of the other ones aside from the Scarlet Knights. He already held scholarships from Arkansas, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

The site caught up with Tifase to discuss his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and his initial impression.

“That was an awesome phone call [with Schiano],” he told The Knight Report. “That guy – he’s a down to earth man. He tells you the truth and doesn’t tell you what you want to hear. He tells you how it is and I appreciate that.”

