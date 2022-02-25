Scarlet Knights join offer list for popular 2025 DB Anthony Sacca

There hasn’t been a shortage of interest expressed in the 2025 class for the Scarlet Knights.

Several offers have been extended in recent weeks with the latest going to St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) product Anthony Sacca.

Sacca comes with size for a freshman at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and is the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca, who played for the program in the late 80s and early 90s.

His relationship with head coach Greg Schiano has been in place for some time and the phone call during which he was offered served as a time to share a few laughs.