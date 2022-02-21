Scarlet Knights extend offer to 2023 Maryland OL Tosin Babalade

Rutgers converted with its lone DeMatha Catholic (MD) prospect in the 2022 class in defensive back Zilan Williams and the staff is recruiting the school again in 2023.

Rivals100 defensive lineman Jason Moore is a priority target, but head coach Greg Schiano and company have found another recruit they like from the program in offensive lineman Tosin Babalade.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights on Friday and spoke about getting to know Schiano and his philosophy.