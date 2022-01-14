 Rutgers Football dishes out new offer to 2023 Florida pass catcher Camp Magee
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-14 15:48:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Scarlet Knights dish out offer to 2023 Florida pass catcher Camp Magee

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

The Rutgers’ tight end board in the 2023 cycle has been reshaped in recent weeks, so the staff has done its job in adding more names to it.

Edgewater (FL) product Camp Magee picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights on Sunday, adding to the looks he has from Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Iowa State and West Virginia.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}