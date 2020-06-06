Scarlet Knights contending for 2021 OL Tyler Needham
Rutgers has three offensive line commits in its 2021 class, but the plan is not for it to end there.The staff is still in on local products in St. Joseph Regional (NJ) Rivals four-star Geno VanDeMa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news