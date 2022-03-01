Scarlet Knights are first Power Five program to offer 2023 DL Udeogu

Rutgers became the first Power Five program to offer Georgetown Prep (MD) 2023 defensive lineman Nnamdi Udeogu late last month.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder held offers from Charlotte, Marshall and Pennsylvania before the Scarlet Knights came through with the good news.

The video call during which he was offered by head coach Greg Schiano was everything he could've imagined and more.

“It was good vibes, it really felt like family,” Udeogu told The Knight Report. “It gave me a home feeling. Coach [Marquise] Watson and Coach [Joe] Harasymiak were on the call with me and then Coach Schiano joined. He introduced himself, talked about Rutgers and why he wants me there.”