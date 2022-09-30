“It’s a great opportunity to be playing as a true freshman,” Brown said. “I give thanks to all the older guys, they kind of put me under their wing and I wouldn’t be in the position I am without those guys.”

So far this season Rutgers’ backfield has featured a good one-two punch of Kyle Monangai and Al-Shadee Salaam . However, freshman running back Samuel Brown V has also made an impact with an appearance in every game thus far.

Brown’s first score came in a two-touchdown performance against Wagner where he rushed for 66 yards on 12 carries.

“It was kind of surreal to score in a college football game,” he explained. “I think everybody else would have felt the same way I did in the situation.”

For Brown, the biggest difference between the high school and college game is how fast everything goes.

“I would say the speed, it’s a lot faster but now it’s starting to slow down as the season is going on,” he said. “I feel like my study of the game has gotten a lot better since I got here. In high school, you don’t have to know as much as you do at the college level.”

The Philadelphia native got his first taste of a Big Ten defense in Saturday’s matchup against Iowa and was held to six carries for 34 yards. Although it does not get any easier when he plays third-ranked Ohio State, the freshman looks forward to the challenge.

“Iowa had a really good defense and Ohio State has a really good defense as well,” he added. “I’m just looking forward to getting the chance to play.”

As a four-star recruit out of La Salle College, Brown came into Piscataway with the knowledge he would have to earn his playing time.

“My mindset is to go hard each and every day in practice and I’ve been grateful to be given the opportunity to showcase my talents,” he said.

“I prepare myself the same way every game, I just go into the game thinking whenever my name’s called I have to do my job.”

