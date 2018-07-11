Junior safety KJ Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera have been dismissed from the Rutgers football team a person with knowledge of the situation told The Knight Report. The reason for their dismissal was for a violation of team rules but no further details were provided.

Over the past two years, Gray contributed in 20 total games at both safety and special teams. Last season, Gray led the entire secondary in tackles with 58 total tackles and also tied for the most interceptions on the team with three total.

Devera was set to play a big role this upcoming season after a successful freshman campaign as the backup to Deonte Roberts in the middle of the second level. Last season, DeVera appeared in 11 games playing both linebacker and special teams.

Gray was set to become the full-time starter at one of the safety spots this season. Gray is now the fifth player from Rutgers class of 2016 recruiting class that is no longer with the program.

On the other hand, DeVera becomes the first member of the class of 2017 to leave the program. The players are the fifth to be dismissed under Ash's tenure as they join quarterback Tylin Oden and wide receivers Ahmir Mitchell and Dacoven Bailey who have been dismissed by the third year head coach.

With the exit by Gray, safety numbers are thin. Expect Damon Hayes to start opposite Saquan Hampton. Linebacker Malcolm Dixon could move to safety as well.

Rashawn Battle moved up the depth chart at the MIKE.