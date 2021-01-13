Rutgers Wrestling versus No. 2 Penn State has been postponed
Rutgers Wrestling’s match against Penn State, scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed.
It was announced today by the university that all team activities have been suspended due to a positive COVID-19 test. There is no word yet as to how long the interruption it team activities will last.
As per Penn State’s announcement, they, along with Rutgers and the Big Ten Conference, will work on reschedule the dual.
Coach Goodale is scheduled to speak to the media tomorrow. Stay tuned for more on this, how it will effect Rutgers wrestling, and more after TKR catches up with the Scarlet Knight’s head coach.
