The historic bell on top of an administrative building at Old Queens on the campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick doesn’t get rung too often.

Gifted by Col. Henry Rutgers in 1826, the bell is now reserved and only rung to commemorate significant achievements, including in athletics, or events.

On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers wrestling 2019 national champions Anthony Ashnault and Nick Suriano, as well as their head coach, Scott Goodale, did the honors. This past weekend, Suriano became the first national champion in program history after he defeated Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in the second sudden-victory period in the 133-pound final at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ashnault followed suit by topping Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, 9-4, less than an hour later in the 149-pound championship bout.

It was the first national title for either grappler.

Exactly 16 years years early on the same day of the month, March 23, Rutgers produced its last national champion in fencer Alexis Jemal in 2003.

“After their wins, I started getting bombarded with texts asking me, ‘when are you going to ring bell’? So now, we’re going to ring that bell,” Athletic Director Pat Hobbs said to start the ceremony.

The bell is rung every year to mark commencement, welcome freshmen students at the new student convocation and on Rutgers Day. Recently, the bell was rung for the inauguration of the new president, the medical-school integration of Rutgers in 2014, the 250th anniversary of the institution in 2016, and in 2014 when the Scarlet Knights women’s basketball team won the WNIT.

In 1982, the bell was rung in honor of the women’s basketball team AIAW National Championship and its Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournaments in 2000 and 2007. The men’s basketball team, which made it to the Final Four fresh off of an undefeated season, rang the bell 26 times for each win. Undefeated seasons in 1961 and 1976 for the football team allowed the Old Queens bell to ring as well.