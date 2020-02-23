Rutgers Wrestling suffers tough 18-15 loss to No. 14 Princeton
For the first time in 30 years the Princeton Tigers were able to take down Rutgers Wrestling in a dual match to win the B1G / IVY Rivalry Trophy.
On Sunday afternoon the No. 14 ranked Tigers were able to beat No. 25 ranked Scarlet Knights by a final score of 18-15 in what turned out to a match that came down to the wire.
Below is a quick score recap on how each match ended.
|WEIGHT
|Rutgers
|PRINCETON
|RESULT
|
125lbs
|
No. 23 Nicolas Aguilar
|
No. 3 Patrick Glory
|
10-5 decision
(PU, 3-0)
|
133lbs
|
No. 9 Sammy Alvarez
|
Sean Pierson
|
7-5 decision
(Tied 3-3)
|
141lbs
|
Zach Firestone
|
Marshall Keller
|
5-2 decision
(RU, 6-3)
|
149lbs
|
Gerard Angelo
|
No. 4 Matthew Kolodzik
|
2:06 fall
(PU, 9-6)
|
157lbs
|
Michael Van Brill
|
No. 4 Quincy Monday
|
8-5 decision
(PU, 12-6)
|
165lbs
|
Brett Donner
|
No. 21 Grant Cuomo
|
8-7 decision
(PU, 15-6)
|
174lbs
|
Willie Scott
|
Nate Dugan
|
6-1 decision
(PU, 15-9)
|
184lbs
|
No. 14 Billy Janzer
|
No. 25 Travis Stefanik
|
5-2 decision
(PU, 18-9)
|
197lbs
|
No. 18 Jordan Pagano
|
No. 3 Patrick Brucki
|
10-9 decision
(PU, 18-12)
|
HEAVYWEIGHT
|
Matt Correnti
|
Aiden Conner
|
6-3 decision
(PU, 18-15)
|
FINAL
SCORE
|
RUTGERS - 15
|
PRINCETON - 18
|
NEXT UP: With dual meet season now over, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will now have 13 days off before the Big Ten Tournament. The annual conference tournament is being held inside the Rutgers Athletic Center for the first time ever this season and will take place on Saturday, March 7th.
--------------------------------------------------------------
