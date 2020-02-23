News More News
Rutgers Wrestling suffers tough 18-15 loss to No. 14 Princeton

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals

For the first time in 30 years the Princeton Tigers were able to take down Rutgers Wrestling in a dual match to win the B1G / IVY Rivalry Trophy.

On Sunday afternoon the No. 14 ranked Tigers were able to beat No. 25 ranked Scarlet Knights by a final score of 18-15 in what turned out to a match that came down to the wire.

Below is a quick score recap on how each match ended.

MATCH RESULTS
WEIGHT Rutgers PRINCETON RESULT

125lbs

No. 23 Nicolas Aguilar

No. 3 Patrick Glory

10-5 decision

(PU, 3-0)

133lbs

No. 9 Sammy Alvarez

Sean Pierson

7-5 decision

(Tied 3-3)

141lbs

Zach Firestone

Marshall Keller

5-2 decision

(RU, 6-3)

149lbs

Gerard Angelo

No. 4 Matthew Kolodzik

2:06 fall

(PU, 9-6)

157lbs

Michael Van Brill

No. 4 Quincy Monday

8-5 decision

(PU, 12-6)

165lbs

Brett Donner

No. 21 Grant Cuomo

8-7 decision

(PU, 15-6)

174lbs

Willie Scott

Nate Dugan

6-1 decision

(PU, 15-9)

184lbs

No. 14 Billy Janzer

No. 25 Travis Stefanik

5-2 decision

(PU, 18-9)

197lbs

No. 18 Jordan Pagano

No. 3 Patrick Brucki

10-9 decision

(PU, 18-12)

HEAVYWEIGHT

Matt Correnti

Aiden Conner

6-3 decision

(PU, 18-15)

FINAL

SCORE

RUTGERS - 15

PRINCETON - 18


WINNER OF EACH MATCH IN BOLD

NEXT UP: With dual meet season now over, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will now have 13 days off before the Big Ten Tournament. The annual conference tournament is being held inside the Rutgers Athletic Center for the first time ever this season and will take place on Saturday, March 7th.

