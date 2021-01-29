Rutgers Wrestling set to take on Minnesota, Purdue in tri-meet on Sunday
After a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State, Coach Scott Goodale and his team will have to regroup quick. Rutgers wrestling (0 – 2), will be looking to capture their first and second wins of the season, as they host the Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers in a tri-meet.
After a rocky start to the season, and some glaring holes within the lineup, fans have been calling for a few lineup changes as the season progresses. Goodale is well aware of where his team has been struggling, and is not ruling out the possibility of a shakeup.
“(The season) is quick, it happens fast, there’s not a whole heck of a lot of feeling out. We’ve got to find our lineup, and find it quick. We’re not set on it”, Goodale told the media on Thursday afternoon when asked about any potential changes to the lineup for this weekend.
“Is it going Colucci (or) Boone, is it going to be Grello or Turley, Aguilar or Shawver, those are the things I am getting questions about” said Goodale. “You probably will see some new faces this week in those dual meets”.
If changes are made to the lineup, it will not just be to get a look at someone new. Whoever gives Goodale and his team the best chance to win is the wrestler who is going to get the opportunity.
“I can assure you, I am not going to just throw a guy into the lineup to get him a match. If I put a guy in the lineup it’s because he gives us the best chance to win”.
Although things did not work out for Rutgers last weekend, their approach remains the same for this week’s matches. Goodale believes it was not the preparation for the Ohio State dual that was his team’s downfall, it was their execution.
“Last week we talked a lot about just putting ourselves in a position to win, and doing everything right, and training, and preparing for your opponent. And we’ve went about it (this week) the same way”.
Goodale’s team is just as likely to fall to 0 – 4, as they are to get back to .500. The emphasis always has been, and always will be, on winning the dual meet. However, Goodale knows the challenges ahead of his team, and is confident they will, at the very least, give a great effort.
“We know what we’re up against. We have a great opportunity to get to 2 – 2, but you have to get the first one, first, and we’re focused on that” Goodale said about the tasks of taking on Purdue and Minnesota. “It’s been a good week, we’re excited about this weekend. We’re going to give a great effort, and that is all we can ask of our guys”.
Fans can watch all three duals taking place that day on BTN+. The first dual will be between Minnesota and Purdue, starting at 10:00am EST. Following, between 11:30 – 12:00, will be Rutgers vs Purdue. Closing out the day will be Rutgers vs. Minnesota, starting sometime between 1:00 – 1:30.
Purdue matches up well with Rutgers, as they have ranked wrestlers in some weaker parts of Rutgers’ lineup. Those will be spots in the match where Rutgers must minimize bonus points if they want to walk away with the victory.
Rutgers is likely to jump out in front to an early lead. The question is, can Rutgers hold off a late push by Purdue in the back half of the lineup. There is no guarantee that Rutgers will win 184-lbs, a weight class that has been very reliable thanks to true freshman John Poznanski.
Rutgers will likely need a win from Grello or Poznanski, and then a must win from Bily Janzer at 197-lbs. Christian Colucci very well could be in a must win situation at heavyweight, where he is capable of picking up the victory.
Minnesota brings a very balanced lineup, featuring eight ranked wrestlers in their lineup. They are anchored by the impressive Gable Steveson, who is almost a guaranteed bonus point scorer every time he takes the mat.
Realistically, in order for Rutgers to win the match, they will need to have the dual locked up before heavyweight. That is much easier said than done, as Rutgers will be favored in only four out of ten bouts.
Minnesota may have a bit too much firepower throughout their lineup to allow that to happen. It is not undoable, but will require an upset or two for Rutgers, in addition to winning each bout the Scarlet Knights are favored in.
PURDUE VS. RUTGERS
|TEAM
|RANKING
|WRESTLER
|RECORD LAST SEASON
|
Rutgers
|
No. 22 /
NR
|
Nic Aguilar /
Dylan Shawver
|
(24-11) /
N/A
|
Purdue
|
No. 6
|
Devin Schroder
|
(26-5)
THE SKINNY: It is not unlikely there is a shakeup at 125-lbs for the Scarlet Knights, as Nic Aguilar has been less than stellar in his first two matches of the season. Regardless of who takes the mat for Rutgers, Devin Schroder will be a heavy favorite here. Schroder was ranked 2nd in the country before getting caught and pinned by Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett. Schroder is still very much a threat to make a high run at the podium, and is likely to put up bonus points to kick off the dual.
RESULT: Schroder via major decision
TEAM SCORE: 4-0 Purdue leads
