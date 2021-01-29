After a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State, Coach Scott Goodale and his team will have to regroup quick. Rutgers wrestling (0 – 2), will be looking to capture their first and second wins of the season, as they host the Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers in a tri-meet.

After a rocky start to the season, and some glaring holes within the lineup, fans have been calling for a few lineup changes as the season progresses. Goodale is well aware of where his team has been struggling, and is not ruling out the possibility of a shakeup.

“(The season) is quick, it happens fast, there’s not a whole heck of a lot of feeling out. We’ve got to find our lineup, and find it quick. We’re not set on it”, Goodale told the media on Thursday afternoon when asked about any potential changes to the lineup for this weekend.

“Is it going Colucci (or) Boone, is it going to be Grello or Turley, Aguilar or Shawver, those are the things I am getting questions about” said Goodale. “You probably will see some new faces this week in those dual meets”.

If changes are made to the lineup, it will not just be to get a look at someone new. Whoever gives Goodale and his team the best chance to win is the wrestler who is going to get the opportunity.

“I can assure you, I am not going to just throw a guy into the lineup to get him a match. If I put a guy in the lineup it’s because he gives us the best chance to win”.

Although things did not work out for Rutgers last weekend, their approach remains the same for this week’s matches. Goodale believes it was not the preparation for the Ohio State dual that was his team’s downfall, it was their execution.

“Last week we talked a lot about just putting ourselves in a position to win, and doing everything right, and training, and preparing for your opponent. And we’ve went about it (this week) the same way”.

Goodale’s team is just as likely to fall to 0 – 4, as they are to get back to .500. The emphasis always has been, and always will be, on winning the dual meet. However, Goodale knows the challenges ahead of his team, and is confident they will, at the very least, give a great effort.

“We know what we’re up against. We have a great opportunity to get to 2 – 2, but you have to get the first one, first, and we’re focused on that” Goodale said about the tasks of taking on Purdue and Minnesota. “It’s been a good week, we’re excited about this weekend. We’re going to give a great effort, and that is all we can ask of our guys”.