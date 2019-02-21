Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 18:18:16 -0600') }} other sports Edit

PREVIEW/PREDICTIONS: Rutgers Wrestling set to take on Maryland

Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport.net
Wrestling Analyst

We’re finally approaching everyone’s favorite part of the year – the college wrestling post season. But before we get to that, there’s one last dual to wrestle for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers wres...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}