Rutgers wrestling its set to end its coaching search, following the departure of associate head coach Donny Pritzlaff. The program is expected to hire Mikey Labriola, a five-time All-American from Nebraska, will be joining the Rutgers wrestling staff as an assistant coach pending a background check.

Head coach Scott Goodale will not have an associate head coach at this time. The aforementioned Pritzlaff held that role for the past ten seasons, prior to accepting a head coaching job at Columbia.

Labriola, a Pennsylvania native, wrestled for perennial powerhouse Bethlehem Catholic in high school, where he was a two-time Pennsylvania State Champion. Labriola went on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska, where he continued to have success as a five-year starter.

As a Corn Husker, Labriola wrestled at 174-lbs throughout his career. He was a five-time Big Ten placewinner and five-time NCAA All-American. In his senior year, Labriola was the runner-up at both the conference and national tournament, which were career-best finishes.

Labriola’s name was not one that most expected to hear joining the Rutgers wrestling staff. Especially given the fact names like Bryan Snyder, Coleman Scott, and Frank Molinaro were being rumored. Despite not having the experience of those names, this young hire is a great addition to the Scarlet Knight coaching staff.

Labriola brings a dimension to this coaching staff which it has not had in years- being an upper-weight coach. Not just an upper-weight coach, but one that is not far removed from competition and can practice with the upper-weights at a very high level.

In addition, Labriola having Pennsylvania roots can play a tremendous factor in recruiting. As Rutgers wrestling fans have seen, the coaching staff has made a big splash recently with recruiting on the other side of the Delaware River. Much of that has been accredited to the addition of Steven Mytych, who also has PA ties. The addition of Labriola, paired with Mytych, is only going to strengthen Rutgers’ ability to recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Labriola will have a talented crop to work with in his first year. Returning All-Americans Jackson Turley, John Poznanski, and Yara Slavakouski will all be benefactors of Labriola’s coaching. I expect this to have a major impact on Rutgers’ upper-weight success. An area that Rutgers will rely on heavily in the 2024 – 25 season.