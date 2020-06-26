Rivera spoke with TKR wrestling analyst Lex Knapp about his decision to come home and wrestle one last time in college for the Scarlet Knights.

Early Friday afternoon the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wrestling program received some big news as last year's 133-pound Big Ten champ Sebastian Rivera announced that he has enrolled at Rutgers after spending the past four seasons at Northwestern.

TKR: What made you leave Northwestern?

Sebastian Rivera: “I had a lot of goals, as far as getting my education going. I got a great education from Northwestern, and I have nothing bad to say about that place. They have a great team, and a great coach, and a great staff, but I am ready to come home and worry about wrestling”.

TKR: What does it mean to come home and wrestle for your home state school?

SR: “It means everything. I’m pumped to represent Jersey, make a bigger name for the program, and help keep Jersey kids home. If I do that, then I did my job”.

TKR: I'm sure know most of the guys on the team, is that something that excites you about joining this program?

SR: “Yea, definitely. It’s going to be awesome to wrestle with each other, and I can help them get better, and they can help me get better. Jersey guys have a lot of respect for one another, and we want to see each other do well”.

Do you have any plans to qualify the weight for Puerto Rico for the Olympics?

SR: “At this years worlds, if there is a world tournament”

Is there any plans to stay with NJRTC following this year?

SR: “Yea, at least for one year, More specifically, the SKWC”.

Stay tuned for more on Rivera and the upcoming Rutgers Wrestling season right here on The Knight Report!