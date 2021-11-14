After a clean sweep in their season opening quad, Rutgers wrestling was on the road this weekend, looking to keep their perfect record intact. The Scarlet Knights traveled to Davidson College for another quad meet, taking on Davidson, Clarion, and Chattanooga.

Rutgers was able to handle business on the road without much trouble. The team went 3 – 0 on the day, bringing their record to a flawless 6 – 0 on the young season. Rutgers defeated Clarion 27 – 10, Davidson 35 – 6, and Chattanooga 39 – 3.

Head coach Scott Goodale chose to go with his starting lineup for a majority of the day, as opposed to using two guys at each weight like he did last weekend. In individual bouts, the Scarlet Knights went 24 – 6, with 15 of the 24 wins being bonus point victories.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE