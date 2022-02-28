Rutgers Wrestling receives pre-seeds for 2022 Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are set to take place this weekend out in Lincoln, Nebraska and Rutgers Wrestling is hoping to walk away with some hardware.

The Scarlet Knights managed to wrap up this past dual season with a record of 16-5 with some significant team victories over the likes of No. 16 North Carolina, No. 21 Illinois and No. 22 Princeton.

Now with the Big Ten Tournament coming up this weekend, the conference announce on Monday afternoon its individual pre-seeds for the tournament, which are subject to change, but will more than likely reflect the official brackets when they're released on Friday night.