Rutgers Wrestling lands Indiana transfer, three time state champ Asa Garcia

Now Goodale is finding ways to take advantage of the portal in-season. On Monday afternoon, Asa Garcia, formerly of the Indiana Hoosiers, announced that he would be transferring to Rutgers University. Garcia will be eligible immediately, coming in as a redshirt freshman.

It is no secret that Scott Goodale is a top-notch recruiter of the transfer portal. Nick Suriano, Sebastian Rivera, and Greg Bulsak are a few of many names that have transferred into Rutgers wrestling over the last several years, and have made an immediate impact on the team.

Hailing from Avon, Indiana, Garcia committed to his home-state school after compiling a very impressive resume throughout his high school career. Garcia was a three-time Indiana State Champion and four-time placer. Garcia was able to find success nationally, as well. He took 6th at the NHSCA freshman nationals, 7th at the Super 32 as a sophomore, and 3rd at the Flo Nationals as a junior.

Once arriving at the University of Indiana, Garcia adjusted quickly to college wrestling. In his first season with the Hoosiers, Garcia went 21 – 6 as a redshirt in open competition, which included a first-place finish at the National Collegiate Open.

Garcia only wrestled two matches the following season, one in a dual meet with Michigan, and the other was an extra match against Purdue. Garcia won both matches, which included a 11 – 6 decision over Michigan’s Jack Medley, who was a 2020 national qualifier.

This is a great get for Rutgers wrestling, as it will benefit the program immensely when Sebastian Rivera graduates after this season. Garcia is coming in at 133-lbs, a slot where Rutgers has nationally ranked Sammy Alvarez at the helm. Of course, replacing Sebastian Rivera will not be easy, but having the 1 – 2 punch of Garcia and Alvarez next season will be a great way to move on from Rivera’s dominance.