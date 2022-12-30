Rutgers wrestling has eight wrestlers moving on to day two of the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championship. The Scarlet Knights were able to get four wrestlers through to the semi-final round, as four other grapplers still have medal hopes alive in the consolation bracket. Currently, Rutgers sits at fourth in the team race with 60 team points, behind Wisconsin (78.5), Northwestern (63.0), and Pitt (61.5). The day was highlighted by two shining moments in the quarter-final round. The first, coming from Andrew Clark, who ran into UPenn’s top-seeded Anthony Artalona, who is ranked 15th in the country according to Intermat. Clark dropped a 4 – 1 decision to Artalona a few weeks ago at the Garden State Grapple.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVjEgRU5FUkdZISDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05DQUFXcmVzdGxpbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOQ0FBV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiB4IPCfjqUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVdyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUlVXcmVzdGxpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9sS2VVNGlWWkVSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbEtlVTRpVlpF UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOQ0FBIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQE5DQUFXcmVzdGxp bmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQVdyZXN0bGlu Zy9zdGF0dXMvMTYwODY0NTc5NTg2MzIyODQxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Trailing 1 – 0 in the third period, Clark was able to get an escape and takedown to make it a 3 – 1 match. Artalona was able to answer with an escape of his own, which brought the match within one point. The match came to a tie score at 3 – 3 with 35 seconds left, due to a questionable stalling call against Clark, which was his second stall warning of the match. After time expired with no additional scores, the bout went to sudden-victory overtime. In the first minute of overtime, both wrestlers fired off several shot attempts and came close to finishing takedowns, but were unsuccessful. After 1:17 seconds into the sudden-victory period, Clark was able to secure a takedown on a peak out to the left-side off a single leg attempt. The victory gave Clark his first win over a ranked opponent in his college career, and sends him to the semi-finals against Wisconsin’s Drew Scharenbrock.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmlhbiBTb2xkYW5vIHN0aWNraW5nIHBpbnMuIPCfp7figIo8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSVVdyZXN0bGluZzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v aDNscWRnODI3eSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2gzbHFkZzgyN3k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBPbiBCVE4gKEBSdXRnZXJzT25CVE4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vyc09uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8x NjA4NTcwNjY5MTkyNjc5NDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDI5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Shortly after Clark’s upset win, Brian Soldano brought the Rutgers faithful to their feet with a surprising finish in his quarter-final bout. The top-seeded Soldano, who cruised to the quarter-finals with a major decision, decision, and pin, found himself in an unfamiliar situation against Northwestern’s Evan Bates. With a “live-by-the-sword, die-by-the-sword” style, Rutgers wrestling fans are now very familiar with Soldano’s wrestling, which includes a lot of throws, rolls, and funky positions. Quite often, Soldano will appear to be in danger, with his back exposed to the mat regularly, but he almost always finds a way to finish on top and score points in bulk. Unfortunately for Soldano, his style was working against him for the first period of the match. As Soldano attempted to roll through some of Bates’ takedown attempts, he found himself on his back, unable to counter Bates’ offense. This put Soldano in an 11 – 6 hole going into the second period. Bates, who started the second period on bottom, was able to escape and once again get to Soldano’s legs. Just as he did in the first period, put Soldano to his back, as the official started counting back-points. However, as Soldano appeared to be inches away from giving up a pin, he was able to hook Bates’ arm, and roll Bates to his back, resulting in a Soldano pinfall, as he trailed 14 – 8. Soldano will face Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Jarrit Shinhoster, who was a Division III National Champion last season at 184-lbs, in today’s semi-final round.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xsZWN0aW5nIHN3aXBlcyE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkNBQVdyZXN0bGluZz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05DQUFXcmVzdGxpbmc8L2E+IHgg8J+OpSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSVVdyZXN0bGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1EzNmpRZ2NvdkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RMzZqUWdj b3ZFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChATkNBQVdyZXN0 bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQ0FBV3Jlc3Rs aW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA4NjM5ODU2MjYzMjAwNzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=