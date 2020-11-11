Rutgers Wrestling lands 2021 St. Joe's Regional's Michael Cetta
There are few things Rutgers wrestling fans love to see more than a Scott Goodale “boom!” tweet. The in-famous phrase signaled another Rutgers wrestling commitment, this time for the class of 2021.
Michael Cetta, a 2020 state place winner from St. Joe’s Montvale (NJ), gave his verbal commitment to wrestle for the Scarlet Knights.
After not qualifying for the state tournament in his first two high school seasons, Cetta punched his ticket to Boardwalk Hall his junior year. In what was a loaded bracket, Cetta picked up a win over current Rutgers wrestler, Al DeSantis, on his way to a 6th place finish at 138-pounds.
Even after his state medal run, and being a pre-season ranked 5th in the state at 145-lbs for 2021, Cetta remains a bit of an unknown. Although he flies under the radar, this is a quality in-state pick up for Rutgers.
Cetta is very explosive from his feet and he is always on the attack. He does tend to shoot a bit straight on, but that is a very easy adjustment to make. Once he is in on a leg, Cetta does a good job of keeping position with his hips underneath him, and works to his feet for a finish.
Cetta is also looking to constantly score from top. He will throw boots, and feels comfortable from a crab ride if his opponent sits. Cetta also has a decent tilt in his arsenal to score a quick set of back points.
With Cetta’s commitment, that makes four wrestling commits for the class of 2021, alongside 2020 state champion Joey Oliveri, three-time NJSIAA state placer Dylan Weaver, and the number three heavyweight in the country Kyonte Hamilton.
