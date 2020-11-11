There are few things Rutgers wrestling fans love to see more than a Scott Goodale “boom!” tweet. The in-famous phrase signaled another Rutgers wrestling commitment, this time for the class of 2021.

Michael Cetta, a 2020 state place winner from St. Joe’s Montvale (NJ), gave his verbal commitment to wrestle for the Scarlet Knights.

After not qualifying for the state tournament in his first two high school seasons, Cetta punched his ticket to Boardwalk Hall his junior year. In what was a loaded bracket, Cetta picked up a win over current Rutgers wrestler, Al DeSantis, on his way to a 6th place finish at 138-pounds.

