For the second year in a row, Rutgers Wrestling's starting heavyweight wrestler Yaraslau Slavikouski has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today according to Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room.

The Rechitsa, Belarus native joined the Scarlet Knights last season following four years with the Harvard Crimson, where he worked his way up to becoming one of the top heavyweights in the country, finishing sixth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after posting a record of 30-6.

In year one with the Scarlet Knights he posted 19 total wins for the Scarlet Knights while finishing fourth in the Big Ten Tournament and seventh in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. With his seventh place finish, he became the first heavyweight All-American for Rutgers since Edward Scharer did so in 1964.

The Belarus native is the first player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this offseason and will have one year of eligibility remaining to wrestle elsewhere.