The Rutgers wrestling program already had some buzz surrounding their heavyweight spot for 2021, when NJCAA national champion, Boone McDermott, announced he will be transferring to Rutgers. McDermott, for what has been a brief moment, was anticipated to be the anchor for the Scarlet Knights next season. Plans may change, though, as Christian Colucci took to Twitter yesterday to announce he was granted a sixth year by the NCAA.

Colucci, who also was a transfer for Rutgers, has been the starting heavyweight for head coach Scott Goodale and his team over the last two seasons. However, Colucci missed the second half of the 2020 season, and the Big Ten tournament, due to injury.

In his first season, Colucci came in a bit undersized, but was able to be competitive despite the disadvantage. He compiled a 15 – 13 record in 2019, going 1 – 2 at the Big Ten tournament. His first season on the banks showed promise for what could be a breakout senior year.

During the off-season, leading into his senior campaign, Colucci put in a lot of work to bulk up into a better sized heavyweight. When he took the mat in the 2019 – 20 season, Colucci was noticeably bigger, and more offensive in his wrestling. Colucci’s aggressive approach got him off to a hot start, as he wracked up a 9 – 2 record before getting injured. In his eleven matches in 2020, it was evident Colucci was one of Rutgers’ most improved wrestlers.

Obviously, the elephant in the room is now Colucci or McDermott? Surely, fans are excited to see what Boone McDermott is all about, as there is much hype surrounding the newest Scarlet Knight. However, there is no denying that fans would have loved to see if Christian Colucci could have been able to build upon his hot start last season.

Regardless of who gets the starting job, Colucci’s sixth season is a bonus for Rutgers wrestling. Colucci is a fan favorite at the RAC, who will provide senior leadership in the locker room. Though many of last season’s freshmen saw starting time in 2020, this is still a young roster that will benefit from Colucci’s veteran presence.

In addition, worst case scenario for Boone McDermott is that he spends a year adapting to the division one level, backing up Colucci. If Colucci does anchor the Scarlet Knights, McDermott will still have two years of eligibility remaining once Colucci graduates. More importantly, Colucci will be a much-needed quality workout partner for McDermott.